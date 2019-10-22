Lawmakers announce bipartisan legislation to ban puppy mills

HARRISBURG, PA – MARCH 21: Airplane flys over PA State Capitol Building with a banner reading “SEN. TOOMEY DO YOUR JOB! #FILLTHESEAT” during National Day Of Action calling on Senate Republicans to “Do Your Job” and uphold their constitutional obligation to give fair consideration to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland on March 21, 2016 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State lawmakers are announcing bipartisan legislation for “Victoria’s Law” calling for a ban on puppy mills in Pennsylvania.

A three-time Olympic gold medalist in soccer, Heather Mitts, a resident of Delaware County, will come to the Capitol to urge passage of Victoria’s Law.

“We’re proud to be part of SB44 and we’re proud to welcome and thank our long and growing list of supporters, like Heather Mitts, for their efforts and advocacy,” Senator Dinniman said.

Senate Bill 44, also known as Victoria’s Law, would prohibit pet stores from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits unless they come from shelters or rescues.

The name comes after Victoria, a German Shepherd who was rescued from a Pennsylvania puppy mill after 10 years of breeding that left her paralyzed.

“The support of people like Heather Mitts is crucial as we raise public awareness about the cruelty of puppy mills,” said Senator Killion. “I thank her and the many others who have helped expose the suffering at puppy mills. Together, we will pass Victoria’s Law and shut down the puppy mill-to-pet shop pipeline in Pennsylvania.”

It is well-documented that puppy mills frequently supply pet stores with puppies. Consumers often spend thousands of dollars caring for sick puppies from pet stores, in some cases, only to suffer the heartbreak of their new pet dying. Additionally, shelters and rescues are burdened with finding families for homeless pets, thousands of whom are euthanized each year in Pennsylvania. With this legislation, more pet stores will partner with shelters and rescues to promote adoption and decrease the demand for the puppies raised in puppy mills.

Mitts will be joined by representatives from the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, Humane Society of the United States, and Finding Shelter Animal Rescue for a press event in the Capitol’s East Wing at 10:15 Tuesday morning.