Lawmakers Call for Gov. Cuomo’s Emergency Powers to Be Stripped

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for Governor Cuomo’s COVID-19 Emergency Powers to be removed. Legislators say these powers should return to the State Assembly and Senate and the Governor should be punished for his actions.

“It is about getting justice for 15 thousand souls that he killed with his order,” Congressman Tom Reed said to 18 News. “Now, he is lying about it and peddling false claims.”

Governor Cuomo has been at odds with Republicans at both the state and federal level because they continue to question the Governor’s March 25 directive, which placed thousands of recovering COVID-19 patients into nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and adult daycare. According to Republicans, these patients were placed in these facilities without COVID-19 testing, putting other residents at risk.

Governor Cuomo responded, saying “Now, they coincidentally leave out that the March 25 order was done after guidance by Trump’s CDC and CMS.”

Today, local lawmakers in the Twin Tiers said this was completely false.

“The difference between what the CDC put out there is they put out guidance that says consider this and consider that,” Assemblymember Phil Palmesano said. “The directive from the Department of Health basically directed these institutions saying they had to accept these recovering patients. They could not test them for COVID-19.”

Many lawmakers are calling for an independent investigation since the spike in nursing home deaths last year.

“I believe an investigation needs to be conducted. I’ve been calling for an independent investigation now for in excess of seven or eight months,” State Senator Tom O’Mara said. “The Governor clearly stonewalled information from the public.”

Democrats are joining their Republican counterparts in their criticism of the directive, including democrat Ron Kim, who called Governor Cuomo a bully.

“He tried to implicate me on the call by asking me to do something unethical and possibly illegal to cover up the cover up,” Assemblymember Ron Kim said.

Governor Cuomo responded saying, “I called him up and I said I don’t understand. You said positive things in the meeting and then the Post has you saying negative things.”

Kim’s Republican colleagues are quick to his defense, saying Kim has been at the forefront of fighting for an investigation.

“Mr. Kim is a friend of mine. He’s a dedicated public servant,” Assemblymember Palmesano continued. “He’s been working and speaking out passionately about this issue since the get-go. Again, Mr. Kim lost a loved one into nursing homes during this tragedy.”