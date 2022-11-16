LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – The drama out of the small town of Lawrenceville, Pa., continues. The borough now facing even more scrutiny from the state and federal levels, while the council president still won’t address the ongoing issues.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is demanding answers to 36 different questions about the town’s water system, and from the state, even more fines. This comes after the town has been dealing with water issues, which include brown water and a hole in the borough’s water tank.

“Our community has gained the reputation for being a joke for fixing our water tank with a stick. We are now known throughout the Twin Tiers as a town where you shouldn’t drink the water, very similar to the status of a third-world country,” said Lawrenceville resident, Jessica Barron, concerned about the reputation the small town is now gaining. “We are now being investigated not only by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania but by the federal government’s Environmental Protection Agency.”

The EPA delivered a letter to Council President Gordon Chilson requiring information, documents, reports, and explanations surrounding the operation and history of the borough’s wastewater treatment plant.

“The fact that it’s gotten to a federal level speaks a lot to our leadership within, within the area,” said Lawrenceville resident, Barry Mortimer.

After Chilson claimed he was not aware of the 8-page document during a phone call with 18 News, we tried to ask him about it during public comment at the council’s most recent meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.

Chilson deflected the questions, saying, “This is a comment period not a question period, dear.”

The conversation was promptly ended with a predictable phrase, “What you are talking about is not on the agenda,” Chilson asserted.

Chilson now has until Nov. 23 to provide the requested information or face criminal penalties or enforcement action, according to the letter.

“He deserves personally the criminal penalties… I’m appalled by the way most of the council is treating the residents,” said Knoxville councilman, Carl Cox.

On top of the EPA’s information request, the borough may face more fines after the state government filed a petition for contempt after the borough failed to comply with an order surrounding its water plant.

“The $6,000 they just had in civil penalties, was easily avoidable, and the potential $2,000 for the contempt of court was easily avoidable… Some of these things are things that DEP provides a template for. It’s just fill-in-the-blanks that could be done in a matter of hours, but nobody will take the time to do it,” said Cox.

The town, now potentially accumulating more than $11,000 in fines, this year alone, due to the inaction of Council President Gordon Chilson.

“I mean if you’re told to report something and you don’t, the taxpayers don’t have the means to do that,” said Mortimer.

These concerns gaining traction at the county level. A Tioga County commissioner even showed up at Monday’s meeting after numerous calls.

“We get inquiries from many of the municipalities and we’ve received several of them from Lawrenceville residents…I would really hope that the council can take a step back and take a look at why did they take that oath of office, and, are they fulfilling that oath of office,” said Tioga County Commissioner, Roger Bunn.

And as to when people think these issues will be fixed?

“I think it will be fixed on election day next year when the citizens can voice their opinions and get certain people out of office,” said Cox.

“If people can’t do the job that they’re elected to do then maybe it’s time to elect other people who will,” said Mortimer.

18 News will continue to update on these investigations as those deadlines approach. Again, the EPA has given council president Gordon Chilson a deadline of Nov. 23 to respond to their requirement or face criminal penalties or enforcement action. A hearing to decide the petition from the state is scheduled for Dec. 16. at the Tioga County Courthouse.