Lawsuit out of Steuben County challenges New York redistricting map

BATH, N.Y. (WETM/AP) – The first reported legal challenge to New York’s new maps for the state’s congressional districts is coming out of Steuben County.

A lawsuit was filed in the New York State Supreme Court in Steuben County by 14 residents Thursday night. According to the lawsuit, they claim the maps violate the state’s constitution.

The Democratic Party politicians who control the New York Legislature and Governor’s office brazenly enacted a congressional map that is undeniably politically gerrymandered in their party’s favor Preliminary Statement in Lawsuit

This comes just hours after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Congressional and New York State legislature redistricting bills into law.

The state’s Legislature had approved the new maps on Wednesday, along party lines. They were drawn in such a way that out of the 26 congressional districts New York will be divided into for 2023, Democrats will be the majority of registered voters in 22 of them.

