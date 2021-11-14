Leaf pickup to begin in Elmira on Nov. 15

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira is reminding residents that leaf pickup begins on November 15.

BULK LEAF PICKUP:

Bulk leaf pickup will begin Monday, November 15 and will end approximately December 23.

The city released the following guidelines and reminders for residents:

Residents can rake leaves to area between curb and sidewalk for pickup by City crews. In areas without sidewalks, rake the leaves as close to the curb or street as possible. In areas without lawns between curb and sidewalk, rake the leaves to the curb line, but not in the street.

In all cases, leave room for safe and convenient pedestrian travel.

Leaves MUST NOT be raked into the street. Leaves piled in streets create safety hazards for children and motorists. Leaves piled in street impede drainage and block storm water flows.

There is no bulk pick-up of leaves or yard debris outside of the above dates. Please use our Composting or Dial-A-Truck Programs.

For the purpose of Leaf pickup, the City will be divided into 6 sections. There will be 2-3 city crews consisting of a leaf pusher and loader to pick up the leaves, and 2-3 dump trucks per crew.

Leaf pickup will occur along every street at least twice.

COMPOST PROGRAM:

This city composting program is designed to reduce bulk leaf pickup costs.

The City of Elmira Compost Center is located at 840 Linden Place off Sullivan Street.

The facility is open to any city resident between 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. THe site is anticipated to close for the season after leaf pickup finishes.

The Chemung County compost facility is located on Blostein Blvd. off Chemung Street. The site is anticipated to close for the season approximately Nov. 25th depending on weather.

This facility is also open for free to any county resident. The hours are below:

Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday & Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Commercial contractor’s leaves cannot be dropped at the facility, as space is limited. Residents can also pick up prepared mulch for free.

BAGGED LEAF PICKUP DISCONTINUED:

It is now a violation for most landfills in the state to accept yard waste, including bagged leaves. The Chemung County Landfill is subject to New York State DEC fines and penalties for accepting this material. A waste hauler may be fined by the landfill and/or have his contract suspended.

BENEFITS OF MULCHING:

Shredding leaves with a mulching mower can save time and money. It is also faster and easier than raking them. Micro-organisms that live in the soil break down the decomposing leaves and cover the soil between the grass where weeds can germinate. MSU studies found a decrease in dandelions and crabgrass after mulching fall leaves for just three years. This can also reduce the amount of money spent on weed control products. Mulched leaves keep soil warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer and will provide nutrients to the grass roots reducing the amount and expense of fertilizer in the Spring. Mulched leaves will biodegrade and disappear from the lawn by Spring.

NYSEG TREE TRIMMING

1. From time to time NYSEG may trim trees from around the power lines. It is NYSEG’s responsibility to clean up and remove all trimmed branches.

For more information on local tree services and composting, visit either the City of Elmira website or the Chemung County website.