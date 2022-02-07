LECOM approves new medical cannabinoid program

(WETM) – On February 2nd, Timothy Novak, dean of Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) School of Health Services Administration (SHSA), announced licensing approval by the Florida Department of Education’s Committee for Independent Education for LECOM’s four semester, 45 credit hour, fully on-line Master of Science in Medial Cannabinoid Therapeutics (M.S. MCT) program. The new program was announced just months after New York State legalized recreational marijuana.

According to the administration’s news release, the M.S. MCT program focuses on multiple features for the expanding, multi-billion dollar medical cannabis industry in the U.S. and around the world. These features include, but are not limited to, the evolving medical cannabis policies, business systems, pharmacokinetics, economics, governing laws and regulations and ethical impacts. The program is aimed to help graduates expand their understanding of medical cannabis and its importance in the healthcare industry.

“Very few people know the exact details of both the business and impacts of it,” said Timothy Novak. “We will help prepare these talented professionals to understand and solve the many and complex healthcare industry challenges facing our communities, nation and the world today.”

The M.S. MCT curriculum launches on June 4th, 2022. More information on the program and how to apply can be found on the LECOM SHSA’s home page.