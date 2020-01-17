LECOM finishes construction – here’s a sneak peek

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The construction on this multi-million dollar facility finally finished up and 18 News was able to get a sneak peek into the new Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM).

There are LECOM campuses in Pennsylvania and Florida, but this is the first branch here in New York.

As the largest National Medical College, LECOM has the highest enrollment rate in the United States.

Dr. Richard Terry D.O., Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, says this addition to Elmira will bring more people and jobs to the area.

“Well, it’s going to attract students from the Southern Tiers and Western New York to hopefully come to medical school here,” says Terry.

LECOM will have unique amenities in each classroom with up-to-date technological features.

The large lecture halls will have wifi and outlets available right in the desks, and there is a whole room where students will be able to practice osteopathic manipulation.

Terry says they plan on having the grand opening on April 21.