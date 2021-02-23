Libertad Elmira is looking to fill units for homeless veterans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -Libertad in Elmira has three units available for homeless veterans and would like to fill them as soon as possible.

After a $20 million transformation of Jones Court, Libertad opened to residents back in November of 2019.

“In each one of those units that are fully furnished It comes with a couch or bed dishes plates toiletries. And then with my services I’m able to help them with their medical and mental health care navigation transportation appointments, personal counseling, we have a Libertad support group here for veterans,” said John Forde.

“We have had these units completely filled at this point we’ve served about 25, different veterans, and yes I really feel like we are on our way and have provided so much service already. I’m really excited for the future,” said Forde.

The Economic Opportunity Program and Libertad staff is constantly making sure they are meeting the needs of veterans in the community.