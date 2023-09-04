LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) – Liberty’s Second Annual Fall Fest will be returning to the area late next week.

The event, hosted by the Liberty Blockhouse Festival Committee and Dobson Enterprises LLC., will begin on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Liberty Ballpark.

The event will feature various activities including carnival games, carnival rides from Chris M. Amusements, a pie eating contest, carnival food and various vendors. Live music will also be playing at the event with music from Logan Route on Sept. 15, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., and music from Trip the Light on Sept. 16, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The event will take place on the following dates and times:

Thursday, Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon until 7 p.m.

For more information about the event, contact Tirsa Dobson at 570-404-4596.