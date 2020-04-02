Light It Up Blue for World Autism Awareness Day

(NBC) – Today is World Autism Awareness Day! Wear blue, turn your social media profile blue, or take a blue-themed selfie and upload it to share on social media to show your support for World Autism Awareness Day.

1 in 68 children are affected by an Autism Spectrum Disorder. Autism Spectrum Disorder is a disability that affects how a person communicates and socially interacts. Since it has no physical signs, other individuals can find it hard to understand.

The good news is that there are effective treatments, and with early intervention, children’s lives can be significantly improved.

For more information about World Autism Awareness Day, click here