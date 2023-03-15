LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police out of Painted Post is asking for public assistance in locating a wanted suspect.

Police say that 29-year-old Gage P. Heffner is wanted on numerous felony warrants stemming from physical domestic disputes where they say he violated court orders of protection by causing harm to the victim.

Heffner is described as a white male, 5’7″ tall and 180lbs, he’s said to have brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the location of Heffner contact NYSP Painted Post at 607-962-6865 or 607-962-3282.

Police are advising individuals to not take any police actions themselves and to only call NYSP if they have information regarding Heffner.