AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 8TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 8TH: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:07 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:18 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We are cooler today and tonight showers from early are slowing down. How long will drier conditions last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Temperatures are on the mild side as we only cool down to the low 60s, and showers from earlier will start to dry out. We’ll be looking at mostly clouds in the sky moving into the late parts of the night.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow looks to be warmer and overall drier, but there is a chance for showers or an isolated storm to pass tomorrow afternoon. We can expect temperatures to warm up to the low 80s, and lows in the low 60s.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK:

Thursday could see the return of active weather as the next system moves through, but it looks to wrap up quickly as Friday is expected to be on the drier side. Our weekend looks to start off with showers, and those chances for showers are on and off through the weekend and into the start of the work week.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. POP-UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW : 60

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW : 59

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW : 61

Have a great night!

