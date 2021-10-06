LIVE: Active shooter at Arlington high school, multiple people hurt

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple people were shot at a high school in north Texas on Wednesday morning as police work , according to local police.

NBC in Dallas-Fort Worth confirmed with Mansfield Independent School District that the school was on lockdown after the incident at Timberview High School.

Arlington Police Department reports crews are working to methodically search the school. Arlington Mayor

Mansfield ISD is working to bus students away from the location.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

