WATCH: Governor Kathy Hochul provides winter storm update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul will be providing a storm update on Friday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m.

Active weather continues this morning as our winter storm is still impacting the region. Currently, we are seeing snow across the Twin Tiers with a wintry mix in portions of Bradford county. A gradual changeover to all snow across the Twin Tiers will occur this morning. Accumulating snow is expected to continue today. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of the Twin Tiers this morning. For Tioga (PA), the warning expires at 10:00am while the rest of the warnings go until 3:00pm this afternoon.

The snow starts to become snow showers by the late morning and early afternoon. This will result in additional accumulation of about a general 1-3 inches with the higher accumulation being in the higher elevation areas. Our winter storm starts to depart in the late afternoon and early evening hours.