ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul delivers her first State of the State as elected governor in the Assembly Chamber from Albany. Watch live here.

Governor Hochul plans to outline her plan for 2023. This is Governor Hochul’s first State of the State as elected governor after Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2021.

Governor Hochul delivered the 2022 State of the State after taking over as governor.