DRYDEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Local schools in and around Dryden are taking precautions on Tuesday after reports of one bull and three cows escaped from the local auction house over the holiday break.

A post by the Dryden Central School District on Facebook says that the animals escaped from the Livestock Auction House across from the Dryden Elementary School.

The district reports that three animals have evaded capture and have been warned that the bull is, “wild and will charge.”

The auction house and the Village of Dryden Police Department are working to recapture the bulls, with the last known sighting being in front of the Dryden Fire House on Monday evening, Nov. 27.

According to Chief Josh Tagliavento of the Village of Dryden Police Department, a team went out Tuesday Morning, Nov. 28, but found no tracks of the animals. Tagliavento said that they have a plan ready whenever they get word of where the animals are.

Tagliavento said that the cows are scared of people and will run away from them, with the school district telling residents to stay away from them and not approach the animals if seen.

The Dryden Elementary School moved recess indoors on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution and advised parents to maintain situational awareness when picking up their children.