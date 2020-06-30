WATCH LIVE: Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to provide update on fatal shootout and tractor trailer chase

Editor’s note: The press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will share new details in the case of a truck driving who was killed after a tractor trailer chase.

Deputies said 58-year-old Joshua Blessed, of Virginia, led police on a chase across Livingston County last month — shooting at officers out of his window.

The chase ended with a shootout between Blessed and officials, killing Blessed in Geneseo.

The sheriff’s office will share new information about its investigation.

