Local after-program aims to provide hope

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Neighborhood Transformation Center in Elmira is providing hope and opportunity through their after-school programs.

From getting help with homework to going on field trips with the Elmira College’s men’s basketball team, the after-school program aims to provide kids opportunities that they would not otherwise get.

Hannah Whittier, a junior at Elmira College and director of the after-school program at the Neighborhood Transformation Center, is passionate about helping the children in the Elmira community.

“The purpose of the program as a whole is to get the kids off the street,” said Whittier.

One aspect of the after-school programs includes athletics.

“The athletic part [of the program] is to get them to be able to experience sports that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to do due to lack of funding,” said Whittier. “But, [it] also gives them a taste of hopefully the future and what they can do.”

Whittier said she wants the kids to know there is hope.

“There is a future for them, they just have to work really hard,” said Whittier. “When they come here, they are able to see that there is hope and their stories matter just as much to us as it does to them.”

Whittier emphasized the most important part of the program is connecting kids to a better education.