Local apothecary celebrates three-year anniversary at Chamberlain Acres Farmer’s Market in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Bespoke Apothecary celebrated their three-year anniversary of coming to Chamberlain Acres Farmer’s Market on Mar. 28.

April Hart and her husband Edward Krovetcz, owners of Bespoke Apothecary, said it all started in Elmira with the local patrons who support the community Farmer’s Market.

“We were here talking and available for people to try and help them,” said Hart. “It caught on. People were coming back and giving us information of the benefit they had received. It just kind of snowballed.”

Hart said that they are herbalists. They sell almost 100 herbal products. These products range from skin, hair, and body care to tonics, teas, and tinctures.

“We grow a lot of what we make,” said Hart. “We have a small forest farm up next to the Newtown Battlefield. We have about 20 beehives. I love the honey and all of the beeswax that we use in our products come from our bees. We are the only apiary in Elmira.”

For Hart and her husband, it was not an easy beginning.

“Three years ago, we kind of took a leap of faith and decided to try and do this on the side as we both had full time careers,” said Hart.

A life-altering cancer diagnosis led to Hart pursuing her passion full-time. She decided to not go the traditional route for her treatment.

“We decided to go holistic, fully, so I didn’t do chemo or radiation,” said Hart. “I said well I could always go back to that if I had to. Here we are 10 years later with no more breast cancer.”

Her life is not the only thing she is grateful for.

” [I’m] grateful for this community,” said Hart. “Just a bunch of people that are here trying to live their dreams and sell the things that they are passionate about, like us.”