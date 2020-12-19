Local artist turns doodles into visual messages

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – One local artist is reporting the news of the day in a very fun and unique way – doodles. 18 News’ Anchor Zach Wheeler had the chance this week to get an inside look at Marc Rubin‘s whimsical world of storytelling.

Rubin is a classically trained oil painter with a gallery in Elmira. Over the last few years, he’s been exploring his artistic storytelling skills through a new media, digital, doodling on his iPad. “I can do it anywhere anytime,” Rubin said. “Even at a doctor’s office, you can create something.”

Rubin’s doodles range from fun and whimsical to deep cultural and political issues of the day.

“I wanted to participate in the process,” said Rubin. I felt that I could influence people, have a different point of view, but also try to do these drawings in a way that was entertaining and fun.”

Rubin loves turning your stories, and memories into works of art. To learn more about Marc’s doodles simply click here.

