CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – There is a lot to do to celebrate the start of 2023, and one bar and restaurant in Corning’s Gaffer District is holding its annual event once again.

Slammin’ Jammin’ BBQ on Market Street will be open later than usual tonight for guests 21 and older. The bar will stay open after 9 PM and will close after all customers leave.

“We have smoked prime rib for our special,” said Kelly Lewis, Slammin’ Jammin’ BBQ’s Kitchen Manager. “We also have a dollar off of our redneck fruit punch. It’s our signature drink in house.”

The bar and restaurant will also feature the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special on TV. This event starts tonight at around 8 PM.

During this time of the year, Slammin’ Jammin’ BBQ, as well as other bars during New Year’s Eve, can get more crowded than usual. According to Kelly, the restaurant can reach up to about half capacity during it’s busiest time. Reservations are recommended.

The city of Corning as well as the Corning Gaffer District would like to wish everyone a safe and happy new year.