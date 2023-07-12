ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Not everyone can say they spent their summer becoming USA gold medalists, but a group of local boys can say just that!

Some of the boys are right here from our area, hailing from Elmira, Horseheads and more. They are all a part of an organization called PhD Hoops. PhD hoops was designed to give players and coaches a platform to exchange basketball knowledge, ideas, and resources with the intent of enhancing the game worldwide. They offer travel tours bringing young players on basketball trips, both domestically and internationally.

“We have an entire application process where we have thousands of people every year apply for spots on one of our trips overseas,” explained Richie Schueler, founder and owner of PhD hoops. “The United World Games is our big premiere event.”

The United World Games are where the local boys recently came back from competing in. Although each of the boys are involved in PhD hoops, some of them were complete strangers to each other. In fact, most of the team didn’t meet their coach until they arrived in Germany for the international tournament.

“I didn’t know what to expect going in, but after hanging out for a while we get to know each other before we stepped on the floor,” Lee Toldson, coach of the winning team said. “Once I saw them in practice, I knew that I had something special.”

The U-16 boys basketball field consisted of several teams. This group had to face teams from all over the world including Italy, Czechia, and even their home country. In one of their early games, they faced another team from the United States, a game in which they initially fell short.

“They were 2-1. They were a little unsure. The boys were still getting comfortable,” said Trentton Ray, recruiting coordinator at PhD hoops. “I was like, listen, just go have fun. It’s about the experience and you will get comfortable. After that, they all started turning it up a little bit.”

The team ended up qualifying for the championship around. They were facing off against the team from the United States that beat them earlier in the tournament. The boys explained that the tensions were high, but they were confident they could pull out a win.

“Before the championship game, it was kinda like we were just playing another game,” said sophomore Finn Schweizer. “We knocked out all of the other number one teams and we knew we could beat them.”

The entire matchup was a close one. But, it came down to a game-winning free throw hit by junior Darius Harrington. The free throw left no time on the clock for the other team to try and come back to take the lead. The boys were officially gold medalists.

“When that clock hit zero we just went crazy. We’re so excited,” expressed the head coach. “We couldn’t believe it. And to find out that we are the first team to win a gold medal at the World Games for PhD hoops, that was even more special.”

All of the boys expressed how grateful they were to be a part of PhD hoops saying it made the gold medal adventure even more fun.

“There’s really not many organizations that will put you with guys who are going to compete at such a high level,” sophomore Thomas White explained. “These were guys who really knew how to win.”

“I still can’t believe it,” said sophomore Jack Starbuck. “I wasn’t sure going into it if we had the chemistry to do it, but we did.”

All of these boys act as a reminder that achieving your dreams is possible. And for many, they hope this is just the beginning.

“Winning gold for me felt amazing. All of the hard work paid off in that that short timeframe that we had together. It felt so good,” said sophomore David Jannuzzi. “To be able to win with those guys as serious as we took and as hard as we worked through those couple of days, it really felt amazing. I couldn’t have asked for more.”