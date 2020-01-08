Local boy’s appreciation for law enforcement earns him an Elmira Heights PD badge and uniform

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Six-year-old, Dakota Rinker has shared his appreciation for the police officers in the area by giving them goodie bags.

His thoughtfulness didn’t go unnoticed by the Elmira Heights Police Department. At the Elmira Heights Village Board Meeting, Dakota was given his own uniform and badge. He was even sworn in by Mayor Margaret Smith.



Dakota and Elmira Heights Police Chief Churches

Police Chief Rick Churches spoke about what it meant to their police department.

“By donating his own time, own money out of the goodness of his own heart just to thank officers for the job that they do, we just appreciate that so much that a young man like this would be so selfless to think of us,” Churches said.

With the help of his parents, Dakota made over 100 goodie bags with many different kinds of snacks in them.

“Three healthy snacks, jerky, and gummies and granola bars and three peppermints, one mini chocolate, tissues and ho-hos,” Dakota said.

Dakota said when he grows up he wants to be an Elmira Heights Police Officer.

“Because every day they keep us safe and it’s an honor to be here.”