ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — A local clothing store in Elmira Heights is giving back to the community for the third straight year with a winter clothing giveaway this week.

3AM NewYork in Elmira Heights will be holding a free clothing giveaway on Friday, Nov. 24, from noon to 8 p.m. at 106 W. 14th St.

The clothing store will be having its third giveaway and has grown each year by providing more and more items of clothing to those in need.

Items that are expected to be given away during the event are; coats, hats, gloves, earmuffs, snow pants, scarves, boots, hoodies, and sweatpants. Those looking to shop around and get clothing are allowed at least one of each item.

Owner Savon Hinton has owned the store for three years, saying it’s the largest haul of clothing the store has received yet.

“This has been the biggest haul that we’ve had out of all three years,” Hinton said, “so we’re going to have stuff ranging from hats, gloves, coats, we’ve even had Betsy Hilfiger herself come in and personally donate some coats which is really cool,” he said.

Hinton said that the giveaway is a great way for adults and kids to come in and shop around for what they want. Those wanting any clothing items can come in and go around the store and have the experience feel more authentic.

“Usually I feel like when people do givebacks and stuff like that it’s kinda just a ‘here take it and leave’ type of situation, but we want to make it a little bit more authentic and just a really fun experience for the kids as well as the parents to come and shop through the pieces that they want,” Hinton said. “We really want people to be able to come and get something that they’re going to like and going to wear,” Hinton said, “it’s really nice for kids to be able to come and pick what they want,” he said.

To go alongside the giveaway, the event will have some food from local caterer LexiDidThis and music will be done by two local DJs.

Clothing donations can still be made all week and will be accepting them up until Thursday, Nov. 23 around noon. The business asks that if you’re going to donate this week, you do so before then.