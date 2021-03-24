Local businesses struggle to fill positions as competition with unemployment checks continue

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As people continue to collect unemployment benefits, businesses are struggling to fill positions as they cannot offer competitive paychecks.

Curly’s Chicken House, located in Elmira, continues to look for grill cooks, managers, and servers.

The owner, Kristi Mertsock, said it is nearly impossible to fill positions despite her best efforts.

“We have been doing open interviews every day, putting feelers out there on social media,” said Mertsock. “We’re just not getting any applications.”

According to Mertsock, the reason behind this lack of applications is due to unemployment.

“They’re making more money in unemployment than they would working a normal pay job,” said Mertsock. “So, they’re just gonna sit back and collect unemployment until it runs out and then look for jobs.”

The latest stimulus package extended unemployment benefits to Sep. 6.

Kamala Keeley, President & CEO of the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce, said this stimulus package has a detrimental effect.

“I think one of the things they did in the American Rescue Act was that they tried to adjust those payments to $300…,” said Keeley. “[The thought was] if we set them at this level based on what the unemployment is for individuals, it’s not so much [money] that people are going to find it more appealing to remain out of the workforce. But, unfortunately, I don’t think that is necessarily the case.”

Mertsock is frustrated.

“It is not fair how it’s distributed,” said Mertsock. “The unemployment office is so far behind, they’re not checking. I have people collecting unemployment that should have never collected unemployment. I have offered [them] jobs and they do not want to come back.”