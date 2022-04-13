CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung/Schuyler Central Labor Council and the Steuben/Livingston Central Labor Council invites the general public to an educational panel discussion on Employment/Working in the legal cannabis industry in New York State.

The event takes place on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 at 6:00pm and is being held at the United Steelworkers Local 1000 Union Hall, at 100 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Corning NY 14830.

“Our main goal is to educate the public,” said Brian Batrowny, Southern Tier Coordinator for Steuben/Livingston Central Labor Council. “It’s really just taking an unregulated market and starting to regulate it. And so for us, especially in an upstate area where you have more rural area, it really is kind of the perfect setup to create jobs for us in the Southern tier.”

Panel experts include:

Aidan Coffey, union representative for RWDSU Local 338, the leading union representing cannabis workers across New York State.

Ari Hoffung, co-founder of one of the original ten medical cannabis companies in New York state. Founder of Opportunity Grows, a cannabis incubator based in the Southern Tier, focused on creating legal cannabis industry opportunities for potential entrepreneurs who have been victims of the war on cannabis.

Erik Carbone, Original NYS Agriculture and Markets Hemp Pilot Program Research Partner, Founder of Bardo Labs, specializing in Extractions, Product Formulations, Private labeling and other processing methodologies.

The event is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend. The event will feature a panel discussion and audience question and answer session, with the conversation geared toward employment and job opportunities in legal cannabis.