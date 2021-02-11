Local carpenters union donates money to Guthrie Hospital

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect our country, hospitals nationwide are working hard to make sure others are staying healthy and coordinating vaccine distribution.

Recently the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 277 recently donated $1,000 to fund personal protection equipment for Guthrie’s frontline workers.

From left to right: Brian Noteboom, Council Representative, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters

Fred Swayze, Jr., Council Representative, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters

Felissa Koernig, President, Guthrie Corning Hospital

Cynthia Whitaker, VP, Chief Nursing Officer, Guthrie Corning Hospital

Gordon Evans, VP, Operations, Guthrie Corning Hospital

Dr. John Olmstead, Chief Medical Officer, Guthrie Corning Hospital



Local 277 Team Lead of North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Jim Mason said, how much of an honor it is to help out those risking their lives during the pandemic it.

“There is no question how great the need is to ensure the safety and protection of our healthcare workers as they care for COVID-19 patients. It is a privilege to give back to the hospitals in our communities that have been the lifelines for those affected by Coronavirus since the start of the pandemic last year,” Mason said. “We are grateful to be able to support our healthcare workers so they can continue safely providing care to those who need it most.”

Felissa Koernig the President of Guthrie Corning Hospital said how much Guthrie apprieciates the support from the community.

“While the world continues to find its footing, the silver lining of this pandemic has been the outpouring of generosity, kindness, and the true desire to help one another. Guthrie feels fortunate to have supportive community partners during these challenging times,” Koernig said.

