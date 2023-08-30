SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) — Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday the winners of the 2023 Dairy Products Competition while recognizing numerous other dairy producers in the process.

One of the producers awarded was HP Hood, with locations in Arkport, Vernon, and Lafargeville. The release said that HP Hood earned the most medals overall at the competition, 14 in total.

They received gold in the Full-fat, Low-fat, and Fat-free Cottage Cheese categories, along with gold medals in Sour Cream, Buttermilk, Dairy Dips, and Plain Yogurt categories.

The Dairy Products Competition celebrates New York’s dairy industry and dairy products and processors from across the state with gold or silver honors, or an Award of Excellence. The Governor’s Office said that this year there were 197 entries across 26 categories, such as fluid milk, various types of cheeses, sour cream, yogurt, dips, cottage cheese, and ice cream.

13 judges evaluated all the different cheese classes, with representatives from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Cornell University, and others.

“This year’s entries showcase a variety of innovative New York dairy delights for all consumers to enjoy,” said Benjamin Houlton, Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Ronald P. Lynch Dean. “Along with our tried-and-true awardees like Stewart’s and HP Hood, I’m excited to see the continued growth of artisanal and small-scale producers,” he said, “especially the addition of a New York frozen custard among the winners,” he said.

Winners of the competition will be honored on Thursday, Aug. 31, during a special awards ceremony on Dairy Day at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse.

To see a full list of the winners, you can do so by going to the document provided by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.