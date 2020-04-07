Local church holds ‘Drive-In’ service, amid coronavirus crisis

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local church in Horseheads is offering a “drive-in” worship service for the faithful amid the coronavirus outbreak.

After churches in some states have been deemed non-essential, His Tabernacle Family Church decided to get creative.

Members of the church park in the Churches parking lot, and turn their radio stations to 100.9 The WOLF.

From the car, attendees are still able to see the pastor of the church preaching, but they are sure to maintain their social distancing efforts.

Volunteers hand out food and activities to keep children busy during the service.

What looks like a drive-in movie has now become a ‘new normal’ for churches worldwide.

“It will always be our choice to worship our lord and savior, no one will ever take that away from us,” said church member, Rick Simonds.

His Tabernacle Family Church wanted to come up with a way to have face to face interaction with the members of their church but from a distance.

“A few of us saw other churches around the country doing it, and we were like hey that’s great,” said the children’s pastor, Aaron Stearns.

“To be outside and experience it, you’ll never forget it,” said church member, Morgan Simonds.

According to the Chemung County Health Department, His Tabernacle Family Church, is in fact, following guidelines by public health officials, advising people to stand 6 feet apart.

“I’m sad for people because it brings them in distress. The church has to be open,” said His Tabernacle Family Church pastor, Micheal Spencer.

“Why don’t they want us celebrating? Why don’t they want us praying?” said Spencer.

“We need Jesus more than anything right now,” said Morgan Simonds.