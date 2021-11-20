Local church holds its first Winter Clothing giveaway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Frederick Douglass Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church hosted its first warm apparel giveaway on Saturday, November 20th.

As part of its clothing drive, the church provided free winter garments for residents to remain warm during the winter months.

“We’re a small church. We love to serve the community. We have a heart for God, and God’s people. God placed this vision on my heart, ” said Doris Smith, Event Organizer, Frederick Douglass AME Zion Church

They provided eight to ten articles of clothing per hour for both adults and kids.

“We just wanted to do our part and do some good,” said Smith

The church plans to make its clothing drive an annual event shortly.

