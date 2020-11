WELLSBORO, PA – A parade is being organized by local citizens as an opportunity to express their gratitude to essential workers in the form of a “Thank You Parade” from the safety of their cars.

The parade is set for Monday, November 23, 2020, at 12:45PM.

All participates will meet at the Rock L. Butler school front loop/parking lot prior to 1:00PM.

If you are planning to be part of the parade, please call (570) 439-0898 by Monday morning at 9:00AM.