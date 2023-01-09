SAYRE, PA (WETM) – Guthrie and CASA-Trinity are partnering with each other to promote community understanding for a life-saving medication called “Narcan.”

Narcan is an internasal medication specifically designed to save patients suffering from opioid overdose. The medication can save lives if used correctly and in a timely fashion.

Daniel Kizale, an Outpatient Clinical Supervisor for CASA-Trinity, says that 16 overdose deaths have been reported in Bradford County during 2022 based on data from November. Creating an ongoing discussion within the community is now more important than before.

“We wanna show the community that this is happening here,” said Daniel. “We can provide data and science…and just continue to promote treatment and recovery for those who struggle.”

Some symptoms of opioid overdose include loss of consciousness and slow breathing. A more noticeable symptom is a bluish color to the skin and lips.

Using Narcan can be very easy when done properly. According to Daniel, all you need to do is open the package the medication comes in, insert the plunger into the nose, and press down on the plunger.

“It’s a very time-sensitive thing,” said Dr. Laura Walker, Guthrie Emergency Medicine Physician. “If you will use it soon enough, you know, they stand a good chance of waking back up and going back to their normal self.”

The importance of the Guthrie and CASA-Trinity partnership is to educate people and increase community participation. Both clinics will host a community Narcan training event on Thursday, January 12th at 5:30 PM in the Patterson Auditorium, located on Guthrie’s Sayre Campus.