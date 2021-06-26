Local Corning man featured in Netflix’s ‘Crip Camp’ wins Peabody Award

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — ‘Crip Camp’, a documentary featuring Corning native Larry Allison, won a Peabody Award on Jun. 23.

The Peabody Awards honors excellence in storytelling that reflects the social issues and the emerging voices of our day.

‘Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution’ focuses on a group of campers that rally together to be advocates for the disability rights movement. Larry Allison, the camp director of Camp Jened, is a Corning native who passed away from cancer years ago.

However, his brother Don Allison, keeps his legacy alive and says his brother would be excited by the honor.

“He would be ecstatic, absolutely ecstatic,” said Don Allison.

Don said he made sure everyone heard the good news by posting it on Facebook and social media.