ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira couple is on a mission to protect the local bat population. Bats play an essential role in the local ecosystem by eating pests like mosquitoes and pollinating plants.

Bill Krovetcz, and his wife April Hart of Bespoke Apothecary, have launched the ‘We Love Bats’ campaign. The couple is selling shirts and stickers. 100% of the proceeds go to buying bat boxes.

Photo: April Hart of Bespoke Apothecary showing the ‘We Love Bats’ merchendice.

“By helping the bats, we’re hoping the state of New York doesn’t start to spray for mosquitoes, which were a big problem last year,” said Krovetcz.

The couple is donating the bat boxes. So far, they’ve donated them to Tanglewood, Elmira College, Chamberlain Acres, the monastery, and Eldridge Park. Krovetcz said they are looking for more places to donate.

