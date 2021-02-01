Local Deputy Commissioner discusses plan to keep road conditions safe

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 news reporter Fontaine Glenn tracks the local driving conditions during the first day of the winter storm hitting the northeast.

Early Monday morning, roads were covered with slush and fine snow as it continued to fall into Monday afternoon. 18 news spoke with Jason French, the Chemung County Deputy Commissioner about the plan to ensure the roads stay safe and as clear as possible.

French gave some tips how locals can help the plow trucks get to all the roads.

Try and keep cars parked off the street if possible, cars parked directly across the street from each other can prevent plows from getting through that street

Plows are salting main and secondary roads because of snow falling for two straight days

Side streets will be salted Tuesday and Wednesday

All alleys will be plowed before workers head home Monday night

Plows will be out til around 9:00 pm Monday night and will return to the roads Tuesday morning at 3:00 a.m.

French also said there are 16 plows out from the County North shop in Horseheads plowing 260 miles of road and 13 plows out from the City of Elmira shop plowing 140 miles of road. Two passes will be made if needed.

