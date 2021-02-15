Local Deputy Commissioner shares the plan to keep the roads clear ahead of winter storm

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Before this winter storm hits the Twin Tiers overnight, the Chemung County Deputy Commissioner tells 18 News the plan to ensure the roads stay clear as possible.

French says the plan for this storm happening Monday night is to let some snowfall and not do three or four pass-throughs with the plows since it is lasting through Tuesday afternoon. However, they will do their routes later today if the snow starts to pile up but they will be back out by 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when the heaviest snow is falling.

“It’s been a busy winter so far and salt is in high demand all over the state so we do the best we can to conserve it by reducing the number of times we do our plow routes while still keeping the roads safe,” French said.

French continues to emphasize to try to keep your cars off the street and not to park across from each other as the plow will not be able to get through and clear the road.

The excess snow from the previous storms are being hauled away to their shops where is there open land.

Tune in Tuesday morning on 18 news today as we will have live updates on road conditions and what you can expect for your morning commute Tuesday.