Local entrepreneur starts new company after being laid off

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Millions of Americans found themselves unemployed last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed.

The loss of a job can be hard for someone to deal with both mentally, and financially. Yet, one local man turned the frustration of being laid-off into a new business endeavor.

Joseph Ruggiero has always had a passion for sports. He played football in college and worked at First Arena with the Elmira Enforcers. He even took to the ice to play in some games. Just like many industries, the coronavirus pandemic caused economic pain. Ruggiero was not immune, he was laid-off.

“I was sitting stagnant for about a week, Ruggiero said. “I can’t sit still. So, I started innovating, being a little creative, doing some brainstorming,” he continued. “I’ve always been talented at designing graphics. I said, well, why don’t I try to build a career out of this. I did, and it’s evolved into something that I couldn’t even imagine,” Ruggiero said.

Assembling a top-notch team, the young entrepreneur started Rugglion Digital Marketing. His team works with clients locally and across the nation. For Ruggiero, this is only the start.

“I want Rugglion to be a well recognizable brand,” said Ruggiero. “Granted, I know that businesses evolve, and they innovate every single day. So Rugglion might be something completely different in the future. But, at this point, I’d like to grow my marketing business as much as possible,” he continued.

To learn more about Rugglion Digital Marketing click HERE.