Local garden shop owners discuss gardening tips ahead of Spring

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Spring fever is in the air across the Twin Tiers now that the region reached over 50 degrees, and residents are beginning to buy seeds and other planting materials. Despite the warm surge, it may still be too early for garden lovers to plant that perfect outdoor garden.

According to Charles Todd, owner of Chamberlain Acres Garden Center and Florist, the beginning of April to Memorial Day weekend is typically the best time to start sowing seeds. As for today, it is usually a better time to go out, collect the seeds, and store them somewhere without planting them right away. If people plant their seeds too early without the proper lighting, the plants will grow really tall and will not be as strong.

“You should be starting to sow your seeds around the beginning of April,” said Charles. “That is, unless you have a greenhouse or some place that you’re gonna be able to really keep them well lit.”

If residents plan to plant their seeds this week but do not have a greenhouse, extra space in the basement and a well-lit light source could be enough to get a good start, according to Bryson Clark, owner of Upstate Hydroponics & Garden Supply.

“A couple heat mats and a small light and you can start things and get way ahead of the game,” said Bryson. “That way, you don’t have to buy the starter plants like your tomatoes and peppers at the big box stores.”

Seed packets can be bought at either of these local garden stores or large hardware stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s. If residents buy these packets, it is highly recommended that residents keep a slow and steady pace and read the instructions on the back of the packet before the seeds are placed on the ground.