Local grocery stores taking extra precautions, amid coronavirus fears

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local grocery stores are taking extra precautions to keep customers and employees safe.

Jubilee Foods is prepackaging baked goods and other items to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

To make sure that both customers and employees are staying safe the owner of Jubilee Foods is using an ion sprayer, to sanitize the shopping carts.

“One of the other nice things about here is that it’s a smaller store so it’s an easier environment to take care of as opposed to the bigger stores that are around. I get up at 4:30 every morning, so I’m here at 6:00 in the morning to spray down the shopping carts,” said the owner of Jubilee Foods, David Marks.

Jubilee Foods is looking to hire more employees and are paying current employees an extra dollar an hour to work during the crisis.

