Local Hip-Hop artist conquers adversity, breaks mold

(WETM) – Rising Hip-Hop and rap artist ‘La Reina’ is making a name for herself.

Her current rise has not been easy, however.

Based in Ithaca New York, she’s made it all look easy with catchy songs such as ‘Frenemies’, as well as a few others.



18 News sat down with the artist to talk about inspiration and how she was once bullied and had to find a way to chase her dream no matter how difficult.

“I went through a lot of problems with bullying and fighting,” said La Reina. “Girls tried to attack me when I was growing up. I went through a lot of situations. I just had to stay strong,” continued La Reina.

She hopes to make more music that touches the lives of many and looks to inspire those looking to make a career in music.