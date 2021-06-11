Local home and gift store opens in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Friday, June 12th was the grand opening of a new local home and gift store, Heathered Grey, in Corning, N.Y.

The new space ushered in fresh shoppers to Crystal City’s new space, showcasing their latest products.

As the ribbon was cut people began to purchase items while family and friends of the store offered customer service to show off the shop’s items for purchase.

The new home and gift brand takes pride in the family business dynamic and is dedicated to making sure the gift wrapping and assistance in the store is done to perfection.

“They helped me kind of become more socially conscious in terms of the people that I buy from. So it’s not just women based, it’s not just family based but there’s, you know, African American women. There’s Asian-based people so it’s really been fun for me to include them. ” said Katie Olmstead, Owner of Heathered Grey.

The store’s hours of operation are listed on the Heathered Grey website.