ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu cases are on the rise across the nation, and the situation is no different here in the Twin Tiers.

Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira reported an increase in the number of patients with RSV and flu within the past month. The rise in RSV cases was tied more closely to children while the flu was more common in adults.

“Over the past month we’ve been seeing primarily RSV, and that’s being reflected in a lot of the pediatric population,” said Andrew Klee, Infection Prevention Associate at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. “Influenza, we’re starting to see that catch up as well. I’d say over the past two weeks we’re starting to see an increased number of emissions mostly in the older adult population from the flu perspective there.”

The larger number of pediatric cases may be new, but it is no surprise. Doctors anticipated an uptick due to the lack of mask mandates, which were put in effect over two years ago to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

Despite the uptick, this is not a very overwhelming situation for Arnot Health. Andrew adds that in terms of the hospital’s capacity, the needs of patients are able to be met at this time.

Arnot health officials recommend checking for symptoms from your child, whether it is a cough or a case where they have trouble breathing. If you notice any of these cases, schedule an appointment at your nearest medical center as soon as possible. Masks will be required upon entry.