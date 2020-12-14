Local hospitals prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today, hospitals across the nation are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to subdue the virus.

This comes after the United States just reached another grim milestone, surpassing 16 million cases over the weekend.

In what is the largest vaccine effort in U.S. history, a New York City health care worker was one of the first people to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine was initially expected to arrive in New York State on December 15th.

According to Arnot Ogden Medical Center Health Officials, Robert Kenneth, they expect to receive about 1,000 doses initially.

They are also “determining the priority for front-line staff vaccinations after they can vaccinate those of the 200+ nursing home residents in our system who agree to take the vaccine.”

The FDA will decide later this week to green light a second rigorously studied COVID-19 vaccine, made by Moderna Inc.

The vaccine will not be coming to the general public until the spring.

Health officials say the vaccine could cause symptoms, such as, temporary fever, fatigue and aches.