Local law enforcement agencies react to NYS lawmakers introducing a final bill to legalize marijuana

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A final bill was introduced by lawmakers to potentially legalize marijuana in the state of New York Saturday.

“If this does pass, what you would start seeing would possibly be a lack of enforcement for those small quantities of possession,” said Elmira Deputy Chief of Police, Anthony Alvernaz.

The bill is an amended version of the ‘Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act‘.

•The legislation would legalize recreational marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. •It would allow users to grow their plants at home and allow people to possess up to three ounces of cannabis and 24 ounces of cannabis concentrate. •The bill would also expunge criminal records for anyone with a previous marijuana conviction. “Generally what happens when a law is passed that legalizes something or amends a previous crime is that the defense attorney representing a particular defendant would then have to file a motion, it would have to be heard in court,” said Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom. “It’s not like the ink’s drying on the signature from the legislation being passed in the law going into a fact and all of a sudden, all the doors open, they walk out. There is a process to follow with that,” said Sheriff Schrom.

Fundamental stipulations of the bill will help communities disproportionately impacted by marijuana laws.

Sheriff Schrom continued to defend his position against the legalization of marijuana in the state.

“If you look at the bail reform laws, the discovery laws, you look at the SAFE act, these are things that were pushed through legislation, without consulting with what we identify as the proper stakeholders,” said Sheriff Schrom.

Legislative leaders hope to vote on the budget Wednesday to meet the deadline of having a budget in place by April 1st.

Officials say this will bring new economic opportunities for the state, creating jobs and boosting state revenues by $350 million.