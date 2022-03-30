(WETM) — After chaos and gunfire erupted on the streets of Buffalo yesterday, local law enforcement officials stand in solidarity with those injured.

Buffalo police were involved in a pursuit-turned gunfight on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one suspect and three officers injured. Although their wounds were not immediately life-threatening, this incident highlights just how fast a situation can develop for patrol officers. Footage of the firefight was caught on camera by bystanders who were forced to hide behind cars as shots rang out.

We definitely don’t like to see this, but it’s reality… and we all know this could happen at any moment of the day, any day of the week. Anthony Alvarnaz – Chief of Elmira Police Dept.

Sheriff James Allard of Steuben County said that the video reminded him of a wild west gunfight. Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom said that incidents like these are something officers have to train for, but pray they never encounter out on the beat.

Unfortunately it’s a byproduct of this profession, and it can happen at any time… you know you always prepare for the worst and hope for the best. William Schrom – Chemung County Sheriff

Luckily, the twin tiers region has not been subject to any large police-involved gunfights in recent memory, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have our own fair share of problems. In Steuben County, the specter of addiction and all the lives it destroys looms large.

I always say that addiction is the number one public safety issue we face here in Steuben County, not only because of what it does to our citizens and our communities, but in the ancillary crimes that are related to it. James Allard – Steuben County Sheriff

On all the Sheriffs’ and Chiefs’ minds… bail reform. According to Sheriff Schrom, the “revolving door” of the justice system in New York allows for potentially violent offenders to walk free and cause mischief elsewhere.

I think the mindset is that there’s really no accountability for them. What’s preventing me from doing it? Worst thing that’s gonna happen, I’m going to get a ticket to go to court, and if I go I go, and if I don’t the only thing they’re going to do is tell me to come back another time. William Schrom – Chemung County Sheriff

Gun violence is up nationally, and local areas are seeing a rising trend in firearms with defaced serial numbers being possessed by felons. Felony possession of a firearm is a crime in every state, and destroying or defacing a serial number on a firearm is a federal offense. Guns with destroyed serial numbers are frequently used in crimes due to their inability to be tracked.

Ultimately, law enforcement officials across the state hope that the coming changes to the bail reform system will provide a much-needed reality check to the crime rate, which has risen substantially since the law went into effect.