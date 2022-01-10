Lawmakers have a new plan for a local sports center in Schuyler County

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials and community members are teaming up to bring sports like basketball, soccer, and lacrosse to a new sports facility in Schuyler County.

“We had a brainstorming session. We decided that we would commence with a 501C3,” said Phil Barnes, Legislator, Schuyler County

County lawmakers are already giving their head nod to support the building of this new sports center following the enhancement of tourism.

“The sports center has the potential to turn into another tourist attraction. Those parents from Buffalo and Rochester and Syracuse would be coming here to participate in tournaments,” said Barnes

In Montour Falls, several locations are in the running for their new sports center.

There is no exact location selected as of now. Barnes mentioned The next step is to apply for funding to get the ball rolling.

“At the end of this month, We will file for a $10 million grant hopefully to make this project happen,” said Barnes

