Local leaders tackle rising gas prices and heating fuel costs across the nation

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Earlier today, local leaders took a stand against soaring gas prices across the Southern Tier. They also addressed an increase in heating fuel costs for the winter season.

On Monday afternoon, Republican Assemblyman Phil Palmesano and Republican New York State Senator Thomas O’Mara held a press conference with local officials at the Radisson Hotel in Corning. The conference discussed the Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA), a proposal being advanced by democratic majorities in the senate and assembly. According to O’Mara, the proposal could likely increase the cost of gas and heating for residents this winter.

“The taxes and fees in the United States is going to increase the cost of gasoline by an additional 55 cents a gallon on top of what gas prices have already risen to,” Senator Thomas O’Mara said. “It’s also estimated to increase the cost of home heating fuels by 26%.”

O’Mara states that the CCIA will be irrational and unaffordable, especially for impoverished and hard-hit areas in the Southern Tier. Palmesano offered additional insight on the proposal shortly afterwards.

“The other thing that the CCIA shows is that the sponsors of this legislation and the majorities of the house are completely out-of-touch with the financial concerns and interests of the public,” Palmesano said. “This is going to result in a significant increase for individuals.”

Despite the proposal’s goal to create good, green jobs and build a renewable economy for New York State, local officials from Corning Natural Gas and the Corning Chamber of Commerce agree that the proposal is too fast and the technology is not financially ready for a shift to a greener New York.