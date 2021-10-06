Local man featured in Netflix’s Crip Camp; site of camp memorialized

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Corning native was featured in Netflix’s “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution”. The award-winning documentary focuses on Camp Jened, a summer camp for people with disabilities. On September 27th, a historical marker was installed at the former camp site in Hunter, N.Y.

Larry Allison, the camp director of Camp Jened, is a Corning native who passed away from cancer years ago.

However, his brother Don Allison, is keeping his legacy alive.

“There was like 70 people that came up to me and said, ‘Are you Larry’s brother?’,” said Don Allison.

According to the Mountain Top Historical Society, a key group of people from Camp Jened went on to become pivotal activists in the national disability rights movement. The camp led to the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990.

“When I stepped foot on those campgrounds, I felt my brother’s spirit right there. It was awesome,” said Allison.

Allison said he thinks everybody that was a part of Camp Jened wants the next generation to remember its history.

“Yeah, I hope my brother is proud of me,” said Allison. “That was my purpose [of going], to represent my brother.”