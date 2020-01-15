Local man submits nomination to HGTV ‘Home Town Takeover’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – HGTV is planning to renovate an entire town for a new show.

Alex Chichester nominated Elmira as the city to be chosen for the rennovation.

We also spoke with Brent Stermer, the 2nd disctrict councilman for the city of Elmira.

“As we are looking around downtown there’s not many properties left to be fixed up,” said Stermer.

This is an exciting opportunity for the city of Elmira. If the city is chosen, HGTV will be renovating anything from renovating a single family home to local parks.

Fans are able to post nominations from now until Tuesday, February 4th.

The full ‘pitch’ video submitted by Alex Chichester can be seen here.