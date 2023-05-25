HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horsehead man’s weight loss journey has put him in the race for a chance to win $100,000 through a weight loss competition.

Matthew Furstoss decided he needed to change his habits following the brunt end of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Furstoss said he was depressed, could barely get out of bed, and was overweight, something needed to change.

“You always hear that physical exercise can do a lot, not just physically but for mental health as well,” Furstoss said. “My wife had been seeing Beachbody advertisements on Facebook and thought, ‘You should give it a shot'” he said.

Furstoss started the Bodi exercise program shortly after, he said he changed his diet, stopped drinking alcohol, fixed his sleep schedule, and over the next year and a half lost 70lbs.

Furstoss’ shot at $100,000 started after losing the 70lbs by using the program, and submitting his before and after pictures to Bodi’s Beachbody Challenge.

“I saw online that you get a free t-shirt if you sent the pictures in,” Furstoss said, “so, I sent in the pictures, and not only did I get a free t-shirt, but I also got an email saying that I won the preliminary round for their Beachboy Challenge Competition,” he said.

Furstoss said that he’s now made it to the final round of voting with eight total contestants left, four males and four females, out of 20,000 original entries.

One male and one female are selected as winners of the contest, with the final round relying on public votes to pick the winner.

Furstoss said he wanted to bring in the win with the help from the local community.

“I was hoping for some hometown support to help me take the prize home,” he said.

For anyone looking to help out Furstoss, you can do so by going to the Beachbody Challenge website and voting once a day from June 1 through June 7.

Even if Furstoss doesn’t win the challenge, he said this is a lose, lose situation for him.

“Winning this $100,000 is awesome and I really hope I get support, but in the end, it’s those lifestyle changes that have changed my life,” he said.

When asked about what he would do if he were to win the challenge, Furstoss had his education in mind.

“If we win that $100,00, first is finish paying off school debt,” he said, “but after that, maybe take the family on a trip, and do some renovations on the house,” he said.